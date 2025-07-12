Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

