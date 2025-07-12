EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.18% from the stock’s previous close.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

EZPW opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $780.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $48,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,025.23. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,010. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 60.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EZCORP by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

