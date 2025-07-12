Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) CEO Sells $3,917,056.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,780.48, for a total transaction of $3,917,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,025,866.24. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,540.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,845.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,861.59. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,484.29 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,263.29.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

