Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). 31,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 19,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £230.02 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94.
About Fair Oaks Income
Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Oaks Income
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.