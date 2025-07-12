Financial Analysis: McKesson (MCK) vs. Its Peers

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare McKesson to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

McKesson pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. McKesson has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for McKesson and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 3 10 1 2.86 McKesson Competitors 104 1130 2023 114 2.64

Insider and Institutional Ownership

McKesson presently has a consensus target price of $706.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.23%. As a group, “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies have a potential upside of 23.69%. Given McKesson’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McKesson has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

85.1% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of shares of all “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of McKesson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

McKesson has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McKesson’s peers have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McKesson and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $359.05 billion $3.30 billion 27.43 McKesson Competitors $37.61 billion $430.42 million 20.03

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. McKesson is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 0.92% -201.12% 5.83% McKesson Competitors 2.88% -3.91% 7.65%

Summary

McKesson beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products. This segment also offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners, and patients to address medication challenges for patients by working across healthcare; connects patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative solutions to help people get the medicine needed to live healthier lives; and provides prescription price transparency, benefit insight, dispensing support, third-party logistics, and wholesale distribution support services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment offers medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Europe and Canada. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

