Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. 305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

