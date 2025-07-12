Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 123,859 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 1.2%

GTES opened at $24.45 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

