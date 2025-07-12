Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $122.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $123.11.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.