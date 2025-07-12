Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 248.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,209 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.