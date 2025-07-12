GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

GXO stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,905,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 49,725.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

