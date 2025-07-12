Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Haleon by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Haleon by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 930,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Haleon by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

