Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 205.40 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.77). 1,007,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,312,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.60 ($2.75).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.86) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £35,600 ($48,023.74). Also, insider Alexander Krane acquired 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,262.76 ($23,287.14). Company insiders own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.
