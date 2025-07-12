Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 205.40 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.77). 1,007,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,312,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.60 ($2.75).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.86) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.63. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £35,600 ($48,023.74). Also, insider Alexander Krane acquired 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,262.76 ($23,287.14). Company insiders own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.