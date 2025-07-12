Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 65.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hillenbrand by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Hillenbrand by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:HI opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. Hillenbrand Inc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $45.53.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HI. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

