Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

