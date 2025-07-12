HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,105,000 after acquiring an additional 707,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $229,320,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.44 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

View Our Latest Report on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.