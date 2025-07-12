Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to Strong Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

