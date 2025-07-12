InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 11,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,092,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

InCapta Stock Down 1.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

About InCapta

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

