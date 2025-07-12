Insurance Stocks To Watch Now – July 10th

Get alerts:

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and SoFi Technologies are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—such as life, health, property, and casualty coverage—and invest the premiums they collect. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the industry’s underwriting performance, investment returns on reserve funds, dividend payouts, and sensitivity to regulatory and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $13.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.78. The company had a trading volume of 75,953,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,410,904. The firm has a market cap of $997.79 billion, a PE ratio of 170.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $301.62. 8,315,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.71. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 70,584,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,009,103. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

