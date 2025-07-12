Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

