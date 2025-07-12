iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $54.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

