iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,885 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $248.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.38 and its 200-day moving average is $227.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $249.32.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

