Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 43 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, KKM Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.98 and a 200 day moving average of $256.29. The firm has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.