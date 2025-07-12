James Hardie Industries (JHX) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare James Hardie Industries to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares James Hardie Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio James Hardie Industries $3.88 billion $424.00 million 28.08 James Hardie Industries Competitors $6.80 billion $567.85 million 24.34

James Hardie Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than James Hardie Industries. James Hardie Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James Hardie Industries 10.94% 31.52% 12.86% James Hardie Industries Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares James Hardie Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for James Hardie Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James Hardie Industries 0 1 7 0 2.88 James Hardie Industries Competitors 245 1570 2292 111 2.54

James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus price target of $37.34, suggesting a potential upside of 35.69%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 4.85%. Given James Hardie Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe James Hardie Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of James Hardie Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James Hardie Industries’ peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments. It offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories; and various fiber cement products for a range of applications, including external cladding, internal walls, ceilings, floors, soffits, fences, and facades. The company also provides fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards for use in the timber frame construction, dry lining, DIY, and structural fire protection applications. Its products are used in residential repair and remodel, and commercial and residential new construction markets James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.