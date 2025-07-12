Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,132.29.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,102.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $996.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $971.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,105.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $15,307,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

