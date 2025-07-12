Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) & Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Head to Head Analysis

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Louisiana-Pacific has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Louisiana-Pacific 13.74% 23.75% 15.50% Johnson Controls International 10.19% 15.13% 6.10%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Louisiana-Pacific $2.94 billion 2.20 $420.00 million $5.70 16.29 Johnson Controls International $22.95 billion 3.03 $1.71 billion $3.75 28.22

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and Johnson Controls International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Louisiana-Pacific. Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Louisiana-Pacific and Johnson Controls International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Louisiana-Pacific 2 2 4 0 2.25 Johnson Controls International 0 8 9 0 2.53

Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $106.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.27%. Johnson Controls International has a consensus price target of $100.53, indicating a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Louisiana-Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Louisiana-Pacific is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Dividends

Louisiana-Pacific pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Louisiana-Pacific pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific beats Johnson Controls International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products. Its Oriented Strand Board segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel products comprising LP TechShield radiant barriers, LP WeatherLogic air and water barriers, LP Legacy premium sub-flooring products, LP NovaCore, LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products, and LP TopNotch sub-flooring products. The LP South America segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel and siding products. This segment distributes and sells related products for the region's transition to wood frame construction. It offers timber and timberlands and other products and services. sells its products primarily to retailers, wholesalers, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

