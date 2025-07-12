JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $29.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 164.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

