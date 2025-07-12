JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $33.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14,575.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,119,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after buying an additional 2,797,490 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12,548.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,425,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 568.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,340,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

