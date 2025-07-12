JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $6,083,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.42.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

