JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.29. The company has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.