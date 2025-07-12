JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.42.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

