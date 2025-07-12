K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Trading 12.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

K9 Gold Stock Up 12.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About K9 Gold

(Get Free Report)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, vanadium, lithium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project that includes 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador; the Desert Eagle project, which comprises 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres situated in Garfield County, Utah; and the James Bay lithium project located in the La Grande sub-province in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.