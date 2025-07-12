KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $141.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

