Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 2,950 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

