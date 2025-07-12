Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 446,448 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $9,677,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.46.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $162.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

