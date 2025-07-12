LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $460.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $371.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $390.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total transaction of $573,945.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,830.60. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 224.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,795,000 after purchasing an additional 971,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,747,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 786.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,849,000 after buying an additional 851,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in LPL Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after buying an additional 805,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.