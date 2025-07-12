Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lyft by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $25,796.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.20. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

