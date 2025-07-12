Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 129 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average is $256.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

