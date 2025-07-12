MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.43.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million.

MasterBrand announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MBC

MasterBrand Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.