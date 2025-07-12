MBE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,389,781.06. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.77. The company has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $167.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.