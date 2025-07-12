MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MetLife alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,129,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $77.69 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.