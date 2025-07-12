MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFIC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFIC opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

