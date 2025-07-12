Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $61,171,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,017,000 after acquiring an additional 357,687 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 354,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,224,000 after acquiring an additional 313,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12,165.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 308,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.