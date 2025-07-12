Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $736.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $701.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

