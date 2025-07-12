Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Critical Survey

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology -0.01% 8.55% 3.53% Monolithic Power Systems 76.59% 19.80% 16.79%

Volatility & Risk

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $4.40 billion 9.14 -$500,000.00 ($0.01) -7,456.00 Monolithic Power Systems $2.21 billion 15.97 $1.79 billion $37.67 19.54

This table compares Microchip Technology and Monolithic Power Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Monolithic Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microchip Technology. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Microchip Technology and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 5 14 1 2.80 Monolithic Power Systems 0 2 10 0 2.83

Microchip Technology presently has a consensus target price of $75.10, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $799.42, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $6.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microchip Technology pays out -18,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years and Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Microchip Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Microchip Technology on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications. It offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in computers and notebooks, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers. It serves China, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

