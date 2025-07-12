Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $755.00 to $754.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $567.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,736,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

