Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 72,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,216,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.41.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

