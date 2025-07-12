Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nayax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. William Blair raised Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Nayax stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. Nayax has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 242.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Nayax had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nayax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 17.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nayax by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

