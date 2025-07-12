Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 20,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 74,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Newcore Gold Stock Down 1.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

