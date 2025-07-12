Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 212.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

