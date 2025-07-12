NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 5.4%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.
About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II
NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
